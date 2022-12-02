Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,274,000 after purchasing an additional 532,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after purchasing an additional 880,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,072,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,973,000 after purchasing an additional 182,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $199.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $200.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.36.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $2,375,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,359,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,350 shares of company stock worth $6,332,355 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.