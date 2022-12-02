Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 409.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

NYSE HLT opened at $142.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

