Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTV opened at $146.04 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

