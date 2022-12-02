Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) vs. EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Head to Head Analysis

EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and Vasta Platform’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EpicQuest Education Group International $5.34 million 3.03 -$1.08 million N/A N/A Vasta Platform $175.60 million 1.81 -$22.00 million ($0.26) -14.69

EpicQuest Education Group International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vasta Platform.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.2% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EpicQuest Education Group International and Vasta Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A Vasta Platform 0 3 0 0 2.00

Vasta Platform has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.07%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Profitability

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A Vasta Platform -10.03% 1.25% 0.78%

Volatility & Risk

EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats EpicQuest Education Group International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency educational programming services for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student dining services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platforms, and other digital services. As of December 31, 2021, it had 4,508 partner schools with 1,335 thousand students. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

