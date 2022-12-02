VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the October 31st total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

VAT Group Stock Performance

VTTGF opened at $278.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.41 and a 200 day moving average of $247.45. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $191.70 and a fifty-two week high of $483.68.

Get VAT Group alerts:

About VAT Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.