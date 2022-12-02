VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the October 31st total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
VAT Group Stock Performance
VTTGF opened at $278.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.41 and a 200 day moving average of $247.45. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $191.70 and a fifty-two week high of $483.68.
About VAT Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VAT Group (VTTGF)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.