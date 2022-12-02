VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the October 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTIQW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQW – Get Rating) by 1,049.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,901 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

