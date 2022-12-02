Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,207 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.13% of Veeva Systems worth $39,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 33.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.17.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $191.42 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $274.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.77, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397 over the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

