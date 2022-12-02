Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

VRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.40.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $27.04.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is -16.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo acquired 71,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,137,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Vertiv by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 978,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 64,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 559.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,036,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,234 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.