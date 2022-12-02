Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VSCO. UBS Group upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.91.
Shares of VSCO opened at $43.11 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $65.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.
About Victoria's Secret & Co.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.
