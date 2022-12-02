Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VSCO. UBS Group upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.91.

Shares of VSCO opened at $43.11 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $65.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,768,000 after buying an additional 837,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after buying an additional 237,651 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 55.7% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,727,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,296,000 after purchasing an additional 975,637 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,795,000 after purchasing an additional 423,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 35.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,340,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,164,000 after purchasing an additional 609,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

