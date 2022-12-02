Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.50 and last traded at $43.63. Approximately 13,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 938,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth $62,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

