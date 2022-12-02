Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 15,282 Shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU – Get Rating) by 141.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,282 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.09% of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 136.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of MIDU opened at $42.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50. Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $72.26.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.