Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 19,102 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 25,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $57.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.
Halozyme Therapeutics Profile
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.