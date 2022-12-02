Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 19,102 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 25,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $57.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,280.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,850 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

