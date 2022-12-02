Virtu Financial LLC Has $901,000 Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 15.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 144.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 23.7% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of EXAS stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
