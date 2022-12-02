Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD – Get Rating) by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,694 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.54% of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHAD. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,232,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,386,000 after purchasing an additional 33,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Get Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHAD opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $24.32.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.