Virtu Financial LLC Invests $829,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Comcast by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $53.31.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

