Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $919,000 Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,282 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 53.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,319,000 after purchasing an additional 95,133 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,958,000 after buying an additional 432,727 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 72,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.13.

NYSE PAYC opened at $346.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $442.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

