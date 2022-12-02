Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 11,861 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 492.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,063,000 after buying an additional 24,238 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 511.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 44,479 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,090. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WH opened at $73.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.66. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

