Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 281.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 66.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $65.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.02. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

