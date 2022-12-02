Virtu Financial LLC Sells 6,732 Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $62.87.

