Virtu Financial LLC Sells 859 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,168 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in Best Buy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $112.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.95.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 392,633 shares of company stock valued at $31,923,616. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.