Virtu Financial LLC Takes $781,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Edison International by 128.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

