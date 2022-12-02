Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,348 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $171.48 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $187.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,990 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

