Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Up 67.4% in November

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the October 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JOET opened at $28.55 on Friday. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46.

