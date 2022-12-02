Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,955,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,288,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,774,000 after buying an additional 918,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,555,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,742,000 after buying an additional 97,631 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,113,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,855,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,430,286.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,056 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.8 %

Several analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $20.15.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.