Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,858,000 after acquiring an additional 75,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after acquiring an additional 67,209 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 38.0% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,720,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after buying an additional 473,980 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 19.8% in the first quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,378,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 227,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 30,129 shares during the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $918.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.72.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRSP shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

