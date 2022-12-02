Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.5% during the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 663,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 480.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 74,668 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MX opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

