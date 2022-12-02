Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.5% during the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 663,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 480.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 74,668 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
