Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MARA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MARA. Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

MARA opened at $6.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $52.94.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

