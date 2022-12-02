VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in VMware were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in VMware by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMW. Mizuho lowered their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.86.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $121.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.16. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $136.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

