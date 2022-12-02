Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) Receives $2.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.22.

VLTA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Volta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Volta in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Volta from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Volta alerts:

Institutional Trading of Volta

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volta during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Volta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Volta in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Volta in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Volta Stock Up 7.4 %

Volta Company Profile

Shares of NYSE VLTA opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. Volta has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

(Get Rating)

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.