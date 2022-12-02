Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Price Target Cut to €32.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2022

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.00 ($35.05) to €32.00 ($32.99) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Vonovia from €30.00 ($30.93) to €28.00 ($28.87) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Vonovia Price Performance

Shares of VNNVF opened at $24.12 on Thursday. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $59.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07.

Vonovia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.