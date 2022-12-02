Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Price Target Cut to €32.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.00 ($35.05) to €32.00 ($32.99) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Vonovia from €30.00 ($30.93) to €28.00 ($28.87) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Vonovia Price Performance

Shares of VNNVF opened at $24.12 on Thursday. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $59.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

