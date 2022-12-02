Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Downgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

VNT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Vontier Price Performance

NYSE VNT opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.34. Vontier has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter worth $66,029,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Vontier in the second quarter worth $53,839,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 141.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,960 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Vontier in the third quarter worth $23,203,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in Vontier during the third quarter valued at about $13,758,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

