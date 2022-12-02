W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,958 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 159.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,236,000 after buying an additional 168,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after buying an additional 140,892 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,904,000 after buying an additional 130,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 88.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,990,000 after buying an additional 128,948 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW opened at $603.18 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $612.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $552.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

