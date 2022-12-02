Wade G W & Inc. Acquires New Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $982,517,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,141 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in M&T Bank by 97.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,359,000 after purchasing an additional 974,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after purchasing an additional 915,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 777,422 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $168.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.58. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $141.49 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

