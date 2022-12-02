Wade G W & Inc. Acquires New Position in Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMGA. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Omega Therapeutics by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Omega Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $7.05 on Friday. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 784,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,272,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 60.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.