Wade G W & Inc. Buys Shares of 2,348 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,852,000 after buying an additional 1,171,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,566,000 after buying an additional 398,924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,012,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,610,000 after acquiring an additional 124,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,577,000 after acquiring an additional 664,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,262 shares of company stock valued at $8,863,288 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $152.61 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.02 and a 200 day moving average of $135.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DGX shares. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

