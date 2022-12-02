Wade G W & Inc. Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,983 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in eBay by 105.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,942 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 33.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in eBay by 142.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $80,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,664,774,000 after buying an additional 942,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in eBay by 22.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $287,202,000 after buying an additional 904,873 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.16 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on eBay to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.