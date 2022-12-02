Wade G W & Inc. Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,727,000 after acquiring an additional 527,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,289,000 after acquiring an additional 123,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,681,000 after buying an additional 568,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

MAR opened at $165.19 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,812 shares of company stock worth $3,475,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

