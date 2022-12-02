Wade G W & Inc. Has $245,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 55.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.63.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $129.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.05. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

