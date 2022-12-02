Wade G W & Inc. Has $270,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,715,467. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.17.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.58.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

