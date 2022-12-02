Wade G W & Inc. Has $296,000 Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,500 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,073,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,658 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.9% in the first quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,642,000 after buying an additional 762,192 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

