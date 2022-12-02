Wade G W & Inc. Has $322,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Corning by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,814 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $29,668,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Corning by 298.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 739,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLW opened at $34.24 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

