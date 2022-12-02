Wade G W & Inc. Has $343,000 Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,558 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $29,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.21) to GBX 2,922 ($34.96) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.89) to GBX 2,900 ($34.69) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.25) to GBX 2,761 ($33.03) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,127.13.

SHEL stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

