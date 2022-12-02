Wade G W & Inc. Increases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,649 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $86.47 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.44.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,633 shares of company stock worth $31,923,616. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

