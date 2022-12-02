Wade G W & Inc. Invests $51,000 in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Allison sold 28,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $115,849.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,263.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 50,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $214,319.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,796.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 28,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $115,849.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,263.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,422 shares of company stock worth $2,010,038. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on JOBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

