Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 298 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 511.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 44,479 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of WH opened at $73.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average of $69.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $605,230.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,090 in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

