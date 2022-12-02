Wade G W & Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,399,000 after buying an additional 139,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Diageo by 1.4% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,705,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,946,000 after buying an additional 23,737 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Diageo by 1.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,624,000 after buying an additional 32,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,125,000 after buying an additional 18,349 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.48) to GBX 3,350 ($40.08) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,232.22.

Diageo Stock Up 2.0 %

About Diageo

Shares of DEO stock opened at $190.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $223.14.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

