Wade G W & Inc. Sells 444 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 859.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 146.8% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MKC opened at $85.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.53. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 57.81%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.