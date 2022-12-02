Wade G W & Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 42,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,209,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,082,000 after buying an additional 58,724 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $121.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.44.

