Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW) Short Interest Update

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WALDW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Waldencast by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 348,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 132,086 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Waldencast by 89.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 446,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 211,358 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in Waldencast in the second quarter worth approximately $628,000.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Waldencast Price Performance

WALDW opened at $0.73 on Friday. Waldencast has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76.

About Waldencast

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

Featured Stories

