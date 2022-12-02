WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Short Interest Up 27.0% in November

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the October 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the second quarter valued at $100,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Get WaveDancer alerts:

WaveDancer Price Performance

Shares of WAVD opened at $0.62 on Friday. WaveDancer has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a market cap of $11.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.14.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer ( NASDAQ:WAVD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 79.13%. The business had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WaveDancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaveDancer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.