WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Short Interest Up 27.0% in November

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the October 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the second quarter valued at $100,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.
WaveDancer Price Performance
Shares of WAVD opened at $0.62 on Friday. WaveDancer has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a market cap of $11.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.14.
About WaveDancer
WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.
Featured Stories
